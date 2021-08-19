Kevin Durant directly calls out Cavs fans who are ‘still upset’ he joined Warriors

NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently called out Cleveland Cavaliers fans who are “still upset” over his decision to join the Golden State Warriors several years ago.

He made the comment during a one-on-one discussion with former Warriors teammate Draymond Green.

“I just think people are still upset that I went to the Warriors,” Durant said. “A lot of people who are Cavs fans who enjoyed watching the Cavs beat y’all before, which is a lot of people. I didn’t realize that until I got there. A lot of people enjoyed seeing y’all lose in 2016. And a lot of those people were upset that we were so good. And they’re still upset.”

Durant has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he was very candid in his conversation with Green.

After the Cavaliers pulled off a massive upset over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, Durant notoriously joined Golden State’s loaded team. The move put the Warriors over the top, and they went on to win two titles during his three years with the organization.

Durant’s decision to join Golden State was wildly unpopular at the time, and he’s right in saying that many folks are still not over it.

Regardless, the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship will never be diminished. Some Cleveland fans find it humorous that the Warriors felt the need to add one of the greatest players in the world to ensure that they wouldn’t lose to LeBron James’ Cavs team ever again.

These days, Durant plays with the Brooklyn Nets. He’s in pursuit of his third NBA title.