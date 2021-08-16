Iconic baseball card surpasses LeBron James rookie card as most expensive sports card ever sold

Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James no longer holds the distinction of having the highest-selling trading card in sports history.

“The iconic Honus Wagner T206 baseball card has regained its throne as the most expensive sports trading card ever sold after going for $6.6 million in an auction Sunday night,” wrote Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report.

James’ rookie card sold for $5.2 million earlier in the year. For several months, that was the all-time record. It has now been topped.

Wagner cards have a long history of selling for absurd prices. Wagner made his baseball debut way back in 1897. During his career, he won eight batting titles, a World Series championship and was ultimately inducted into the Hall of Fame.

James also has a decorated resume. He is a 17-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer. It’s no surprise that both players’ cards are desirable amongst collectors.

Even though the run is over, James will always be able to say that his card was the highest-selling for a period of time.

James is likely focused on bigger things right now. His Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a title run in the 2021-22 season.