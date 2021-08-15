- Richard Jefferson highly approves of Cavs’ plan with Evan Mobley
Richard Jefferson’s hilarious public method of getting retired Cavs big man to exercise
- Updated: August 15, 2021
Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins has been retired since 2018 and presently works as a TV analyst.
Due to not being a professional athlete anymore, Perkins is not in the same shape that he used to be. His colleague Richard Jefferson, who also played for the Cavs during his career, decided to call him out about it through a humorous Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Last week, Perkins poked fun at his own physique after he was given the center seat during a segment of ESPN’s “The Jump.” He also jokingly blamed the situation on Jefferson.
"I feel like Richard is somewhere in here, like I'm cursed."
– Kendrick Perkins 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WODWadOGZF
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 10, 2021
“First of all, Rachel [Nichols], I feel like Richard is somewhere in here,” Perkins said. “I’m cursed because this is his seat, and I’m usually sitting right there, and I’m able to really hide everything that I gained when I stopped playing. But now, I’m front and center. So everything is sticking out. I’m looking like a pregnant woman. But it’s all good though.”
When he was still playing in the league, Perkins used his bulky frame to carve out a 16-year career. Although his basketball skills were unpolished, he started a significant number of games at the center position for the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Perkins helped the Celtics win the NBA title in 2008.
In the middle of the 2014-15 NBA season, he was signed by the Cavs. The team went all the way to the NBA finals that year, where it lost to the Golden State Warriors.
