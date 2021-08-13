- Report: Cavs’ Darius Garland not considered ‘untouchable’
According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t consider young star Darius Garland to be “untouchable” in trade discussions.
“The former No. 5 overall isn’t untouchable in trade talks, though Cleveland would likely need a substantial package to let go of him, one rival executive tells FortyEightMinutes,” wrote Chris Crouse.
Garland is undeniably one of Cleveland’s best young players, but it sounds like the organization would be willing to trade him if an undeniable deal came along. It’s a safe bet that the asking price would be extremely high on the 21-year-old.
Garland has completed two seasons at the NBA level. He took a major leap from his rookie campaign to his sophomore season, showing lots of growth in many parts of his game.
He averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. He made 45.1 percent of his shots from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point land.
Garland can be used in multiple backcourt capacities. He has experience at both the point guard and shooting guard positions. He may very well find himself as a prominent ball-handler going forward because of his very promising distributing abilities from this past season.
The Cavs have loads of young talent, and they should be careful with the youngsters’ development. Cleveland’s rebuild is on a great trajectory right now.
