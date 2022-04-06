Report: Evan Mobley could make return for Cavs on Friday vs. Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling to add to the win column as of late, and a big reason why is that a couple of key players have been out with injuries.

One of the biggest absences that the Cavs have had to deal with over their last five games has been that of star rookie Evan Mobley.

Mobley last played on March 28, and the Cavs have gone 1-4 in his absence.

Luckily, it sounds as though Mobley could return from his ankle injury sometime in the near future. In fact, he could come back as soon as Friday for Cleveland’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets.

On top of that, fellow big man Jarrett Allen could also be nearing his own return.

“ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday’s ‘NBA Countdown’ that rookie Evan Mobley ‘could be back as soon as Friday against Brooklyn’ from his sprained ankle, while Jarrett Allen has a ‘very good chance to be back before the playoffs’ as he recovers from a fractured finger,” Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report wrote.

That’s certainly great news for the Cavs. The team has been one of the most pleasant surprises so far this season, but it has definitely struggled to win lately. Cleveland is just 3-7 in its last 10 games.

Mobley’s and Allen’s absences have played large roles in those struggles.

Hopefully, both players will be able to return prior to the start of the NBA postseason so they can both get up to speed.

The Cavs could end their playoff drought this season, but surely the team wants more than just an appearance. It undoubtedly wants to go as deep as possible and surprise people across the league.

If Mobley and Allen can return at full strength, there is no doubt that the Cavs have a much better chance at doing just that.