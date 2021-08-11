Report: Former Cavs guard looking to join college golf team

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith reportedly is enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University and hopes to join their collegiate golf team.

Smith, who was drafted to the NBA out of high school, is awaiting to see if he is NCAA eligible for the team.

Smith last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He appeared in six games and was a part of the team that won the title in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The two-time champion was a key piece for the Cavaliers during their four straight trips to the NBA Finals and helped them win the 2016 NBA title.

A first-round pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Smith averaged 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3 during his NBA career.

At 35 years old, Smith appears ready to tackle a new challenge in his athletic career by pursuing golf.

It certainly would be impressive to see Smith make the team after playing professionally in another sport for nearly two decades.