Cleveland native Katie Nageotte echoes LeBron James’ immortal words after winning Olympic gold

Olympian Katie Nageotte paid tribute to Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James after she won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nageotte, who is a Cleveland native, referenced one of James’ most iconic quotes.

Of course, James immortalized the phrase after he led the Cavaliers to their first NBA title in 2016. The Cavaliers defeated one of the best teams in NBA history along the way in the Golden State Warriors.

That 2015-16 season was a year that Cavs fans will never forget. Many fans also feel that James’ NBA legacy was cemented with that title run.

During the 2015-16 regular season, James averaged 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. In the postseason, he averaged 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

The moment never got too big for the Cavs legend during the title run, and he kept his promise that he would bring an NBA championship to the city of Cleveland.

These days, James is chasing titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will be hunting for his fifth ring next season, and it certainly looks like L.A. has the roster to get the job done.