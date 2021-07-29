- Taurean Prince’s immediate reaction to getting traded from the Cavs
- Report: Cavs acquire Ricky Rubio from Timberwolves
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. considered to be ‘name to watch’ in trade market
- Report: 76ers wanted ‘every young player’ Cavs value and 1st-round picks in Ben Simmons trade talks
- Report: Cavs may be trying to acquire another top-10 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
- Kevin Love issues fiery statement as Simone Biles receives backlash for pulling out of Olympics
- Anonymous GM believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on same level as Jalen Green or Evan Mobley
- Report: Cavs won’t give up No. 3 pick for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and No. 6 pick from Thunder
- Report: Cavs ‘determined’ to trade Kevin Love, might have to attach contract to Collin Sexton deal
- Report: Oklahoma City Thunder a potential landing spot for Collin Sexton
Taurean Prince’s immediate reaction to getting traded from the Cavs
- Updated: July 29, 2021
Prior to Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guard Ricky Rubio in a package from the Minnesota Timberwolves for forward Taurean Prince.
After the news broke, Prince offered a rapid call to be welcomed by Timberwolves fans.
Minnesota talk to me 🗣👂🏾
— TP (@taureanprince) July 29, 2021
Prince, 27, was shipped to the Cavs from the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 regular season.
The forward was included in the mega James Harden trade that netted the Cavaliers rising star Jarrett Allen.
While the Cavs’ crown jewel in the trade was Allen, they pleasantly benefited with the acquisition of Prince too. The 6-foot-7 pro collected 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in a Cavs uniform last season.
Unfortunately, Prince got injured during his tenure with the Cavs and had to have season-ending surgery.
The Cavs had been shopping Prince this offseason. The team holds the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login