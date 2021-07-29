Taurean Prince’s immediate reaction to getting traded from the Cavs

Prior to Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft, it was reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guard Ricky Rubio in a package from the Minnesota Timberwolves for forward Taurean Prince.

After the news broke, Prince offered a rapid call to be welcomed by Timberwolves fans.

Minnesota talk to me 🗣👂🏾 — TP (@taureanprince) July 29, 2021

Prince, 27, was shipped to the Cavs from the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 regular season.

The forward was included in the mega James Harden trade that netted the Cavaliers rising star Jarrett Allen.

While the Cavs’ crown jewel in the trade was Allen, they pleasantly benefited with the acquisition of Prince too. The 6-foot-7 pro collected 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in a Cavs uniform last season.

Unfortunately, Prince got injured during his tenure with the Cavs and had to have season-ending surgery.

The Cavs had been shopping Prince this offseason. The team holds the No. 3 pick in Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft.