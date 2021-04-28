Report: Cavs offer major update on Taurean Prince’s injury recovery

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince had a successful surgery on his ankle on Tuesday.

“Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince underwent successful left ankle arthroscopic surgery yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, New York,” the team announced. “Prince missed the Cavaliers’ previous three games with left ankle soreness. Recent imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and continuous evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff confirmed that surgery was needed to alleviate ongoing discomfort experienced over the past several weeks.”

Prince, 27, is expected to miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Cavs acquired Prince in the blockbuster trade that sent former MVP James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year.

Although the Cavs’ main prize in the trade was center Jarrett Allen, they significantly benefited with the pickup of Prince as well. In fact, he put up a solid 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in a Cavs uniform this season.

The Cavs are missing his presence as the team is falling in the standings. The squad holds a 21-40 record and is the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday evening.