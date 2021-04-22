- Report: Cavs forward out for rest of season
Report: Cavs forward out for rest of season
- Updated: April 22, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly be without forward Taurean Prince for the remainder of the season due to impending surgery on his ankle.
#Cavs forward Taurean Prince is expected to undergo season-ending surgery for an ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic.
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) April 22, 2021
Prince, 27, was rerouted to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade that sent superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year.
While the Cavs’ primary haul in the trade was rising star Jarrett Allen, they also benefited with the acquisition of Prince.
The forward has collected 10.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game in a Cavs uniform this season.
Now, the Cavs will have to reshuffle the deck as they fight for a spot in the play-in tournament. The team holds a 21-37 record and is the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
