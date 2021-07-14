Report: Cavs have put ‘hefty’ price tag on Collin Sexton

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still high on 22-year-old guard Collin Sexton despite reports that he could be traded this offseason.

On top of that, the Cavs reportedly have a high asking price for the rising star.

“The Cavs still like Sexton and believe in him,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com “Sources say they’ve put a hefty price tag on him, which could make a deal challenging, and The Athletic identified the New York Knicks as the ‘most aggressive’ trade suitor on Tuesday. The New York Post confirmed Sexton as a player on the Knicks’ radar, even saying he would’ve been their draft pick three years ago had Cleveland not nabbed him one slot earlier.”

Sexton has improved in every year of his NBA career. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He shot a whopping 47.5 percent from the field 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

While many fans believe that Sexton is a one-dimensional player in some ways, his youth offers him plenty of time to polish any weak aspects of his game as he enters his prime. He could be a great fit on a number of different teams.

There seems to be a solid market for the former first-round pick, and Cleveland would be wise to explore every possible avenue for a trade suitor.

Another factor at play for the Cavaliers is the upcoming draft. The team has the No. 3 overall selection, and depending on which position gets addressed with that pick, fans might get a better sense of the direction that the Cavaliers are headed with Sexton.

The organization reportedly wants to get back to the postseason no later than the 2022-23 campaign.