Report: Cavs eyeing Lakers guard Alex Caruso

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of help in the backcourt, and they are in even more need of some veteran leadership.

The team may be eyeing the services of a free agent who, despite his young age, has the experience of winning an NBA championship with a former Cavs superstar.

“Indiana Pacers feisty backup floor general TJ McConnell and Los Angeles Lakers rugged defender Alex Caruso are on Cleveland’s free agency target list, sources maintain,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com regarding the Cavs looking to sign another playmaker.

Caruso is an inspirational rags-to-riches story. He went undrafted and eventually found his way to the Lakers on a two-way contract.

After being called up to join the Lakers in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, Caruso instantly earned a spot in their rotation, not to mention a cult following among their fans.

During the 2019-20 season, the Texas native established himself as a defensive pest and hustle player en route to the world title.

This year, he also improved his 3-point shooting, hitting on 40.1 percent of his attempts from downtown.

With all the rumors surrounding rising star Collin Sexton possibly being traded away, it would be a good idea for the Cavs to strengthen their backcourt.