Report: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have Found Their Way Back to One Another

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson is reportedly back together with Khloe Kardashian.

“Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have found their way back to one another,” People.com reported. “A source tells PEOPLE the two are ‘giving their relationship another try.’ “‘Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,’ the source adds of their 2-year-old daughter. “Khloé and Thompson’s decision to rekindle their romance comes after the Revenge Body star rang in her 36th birthday last weekend. The NBA player, 29, was in attendance, along with their daughter, and Khloé siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner “A second source tells PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan ‘acted like were back together’ at her birthday bash.”

The two have quite the tumultuous history.

Back in 2018, the elder Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian just days before their daughter was born. The two split shortly after.

The two later found their way back to one another, but the romance didn’t last for long. The Cavs big man was rumored to be involved with Jordyn Woods, one of Kylie Jenner’s closest friends.

The elder Thompson and Kardashian split once again as a result.

Despite all their checkered history, it is clear that the two parents are committed to trying to make it work. Hopefully, they enjoy better luck this time around.