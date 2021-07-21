Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker threw some shade at the Cleveland Cavaliers following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Finals.

For my Cavs fans asking for the full quote here you go. pic.twitter.com/x5UbAphRfk — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 21, 2021

Booker’s Suns saw their title hopes come to an end in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks claimed the championship. In the aftermath, it seemed like Booker may have thrown the diss out there without thinking.

The truth is that there is some legitimacy to Booker’s comment. In recent years, many NBA teams have been able to play poorly against the Cavaliers and still come away with a win.

The Cleveland organization certainly hopes that that is no longer the case in the near future. The Cavaliers are assembling an exciting young core, and there is even more help on the way with the 2021 NBA Draft coming up.

Cleveland has reportedly set a target for itself for when it hopes to return to the NBA playoffs. In order to call the rebuild successful, the organization would like to return to the playoffs by the 2022-23 campaign.

Things are certainly trending in the right direction, and it will be interesting to see what this offseason holds for the Cavaliers. It figures to be a pivotal one.