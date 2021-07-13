Report: Cavs, Pacers, Wolves and Raptors showing interest in Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons reportedly has a long list of potential trade suitors, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of those teams. It’s the latest chapter in a rocky calendar year for the point guard.

“Just scan through the teams that have been linked to a Simmons trade already: Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota and Sacramento are known suitors,” wrote Marc Stein in a recent blog post. “Toronto is also said to have expressed interest. More will emerge. “Simmons, who turns 25 in a week, remains too tantalizing a target to discourage hopeful trade partners from shooting their shot. He’s too good defensively, too versatile and too dangerous in full fast-break flow. He also must prepare for the idea that the [Daryl] Morey-led Sixers will ultimately do what’s best for the Sixers.”

Simmons’ perceived value still seems extremely high despite his struggles throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The consensus seems to be that trading for Simmons means taking on a project of sorts, as the 24-year-old could vastly improve his game by adding a jump shot and getting better from the charity stripe.

Simmons brings some elite value to the table defensively, as his 6-foot-11 frame lets him guard virtually any player on the floor. He is a good rebounder for the same reason.

When it comes to scoring, Simmons averages 15.9 points per game for his career. There is a lot of room for growth in that department.

With Collin Sexton possibly on his way out of Cleveland, Simmons could be a better fit for the Cavaliers’ window to win. It will be a crucial offseason for the organization.