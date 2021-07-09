Report: Darius Garland suffered minor setback with USA Select Team but has looked ‘really good’ since

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was sidelined on the first day with the USA Select Team.

However, the burgeoning pro has looked stellar since returning from the minor injury.

#Cavs Darius Garland had a very minor knee-to-knee thing his first day with USA Select Team that kept him out of some of the stuff on Day One, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. But he’s been full go since and has looked really good in scrimmages, I’m told. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) July 9, 2021

Garland, 21, was the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After a subpar first year in the league, the Vanderbilt University product conducted an impressive sophomore campaign. Garland collected a career-high 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 boards per game during the 2020-21 regular season.

Furthermore, he shot a whopping 45.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from downtown. Many within the Cavs’ organization reportedly view Garland as the team’s best player.

The guard’s rising trajectory earned him a spot on the USA Select Team, which will help Team USA prepare ahead of the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo later this summer.