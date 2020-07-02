Collin Sexton Reveals Lofty Goal for Next Season, Says He’s ‘Hungry’ to Get Better

With Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton now preparing for the 2020-21 season, he’s focused on establishing goals while also highly motivated on improving his game.

Sexton has two seasons of NBA play under his belt and has continued to make strides when it comes to being more of a presence on the court. He remains focused on broadening his talents and taking his game to another level next season.

“Just to continue to get better all-around, become a better playmaker,” said Sexton. “Just continue to grow and become a leader – whether it’s on the court or off the court, just become a better person. “I felt (making) the Rising Stars game, I know how it feels. So next year and a few years after, I want to push towards that All-Star Game, because I know what it feels like. It just makes me a little bit more hungry and makes me want to work that much harder. So that’s what’s next.”

One of the problems that Sexton has had to deal with during the Cavs’ rebuilding process has been the continuing changes on the team’s coaching staff.

The Cavs’ current head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, is already Sexton’s fourth head coach, a circumstance that might have otherwise hurt a player’s development.

Yet, prior to the NBA’s shutdown on March 11, Sexton was building toward a strong finish, averaging 30.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in his final five contests of the season.

The 21-year-old Sexton clearly possesses the work ethic to succeed. The only issue right now is exactly when Sexton and his teammates will get back on the court to assess his progress.