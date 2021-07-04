Report: NBA person argues Ben Simmons would be ‘game-changer’ for Cavs and their ‘terrible’ defense

The Philadelphia 76ers could be ready to move on from Ben Simmons after seasons of playoff futility.

A team that could look to trade for the All-Star point guard is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Someone in the NBA even reportedly believes that Simmons could be a “game-changer” for the organization.

“One NBA person told me: ‘Who do the Cavs have that compares with Simmons?'” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “‘I’ll tell you – no one. The Cavs are a terrible defensive team, this guy defends, rebounds and passes. He can be a game-changer for the Cavs.'”

Cleveland was among the worst defensive teams in the league last season.

A player like Simmons could definitely help the Cavs improve across the board defensively thanks to his ability to defend all five positions.

In four seasons in the NBA, Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. He was also named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in the past two seasons.

Only time will tell if the 76ers actually look to deal Simmons. If they do, it will be fascinating to see if the Cavs try to put together a package of any kind.