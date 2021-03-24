- Report: There’s ‘strong sense’ JaVale McGee gets traded as contending teams engage in bidding war
- Report: Houston Rockets interested in trading for Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman
- Report: Cavs would need ‘colossal’ offer to consider trading Larry Nance Jr.
- Report: Cavs hoping to net 2nd-round pick for JaVale McGee
- Report: Cavs could replace general manager Koby Altman with Knicks executive
- Report: Portland Trail Blazers interested in JaVale McGee
- Report: Dan Gilbert’s son, who has ‘zero experience,’ running Cavs ‘behind the scenes’ and set to take over
- Report: Jarrett Allen ‘open to all situations’ as many teams expected to show interest in offseason
- Report: Opposing GM says he would have absolutely no interest in any of Cavs’ young starters
- Report: There’s a growing expectation that Andre Drummond will be bought out
Report: Cavs would need ‘colossal’ offer to consider trading Larry Nance Jr.
- Updated: March 24, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly would need a “colossal” offer to consider trading forward Larry Nance Jr. prior to the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.
“Meanwhile, nobody on the Cavs is drawing as much interest as Larry Nance Jr., but sources said it is highly unlikely that the Cavs would move the versatile forward and native of nearby Akron,” FortyEightMinutes’ Sam Amico wrote. “It would take a colossal offer, sources said, for the Cavs to even consider a Nance deal.”
Nance still has two years remaining on his contract, and the Cavs view him as part of their future.
The extra years could help the Cavs net a major package for Nance, but Cleveland is not in a position to be trading young talent, since it is once again one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
This season, Nance has appeared in just 26 games due to injury, but he is averaging 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
The Cavs are just 16-27 this season, so unless they are blown away by an offer, it seems unlikely that Nance will be on a different team before Thursday’s deadline.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login