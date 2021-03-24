Report: Cavs would need ‘colossal’ offer to consider trading Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly would need a “colossal” offer to consider trading forward Larry Nance Jr. prior to the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.

“Meanwhile, nobody on the Cavs is drawing as much interest as Larry Nance Jr., but sources said it is highly unlikely that the Cavs would move the versatile forward and native of nearby Akron,” FortyEightMinutes’ Sam Amico wrote. “It would take a colossal offer, sources said, for the Cavs to even consider a Nance deal.”

Nance still has two years remaining on his contract, and the Cavs view him as part of their future.

The extra years could help the Cavs net a major package for Nance, but Cleveland is not in a position to be trading young talent, since it is once again one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

This season, Nance has appeared in just 26 games due to injury, but he is averaging 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

The Cavs are just 16-27 this season, so unless they are blown away by an offer, it seems unlikely that Nance will be on a different team before Thursday’s deadline.