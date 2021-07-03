Channing Frye reveals what LeBron would do to his Cavs teammates if they didn’t shoot the ball

LeBron James has a reputation as a superstar who makes his teammates better, but it doesn’t mean that playing with him is a day at the beach.

Channing Frye, a former teammate of his with the Cleveland Cavaliers, said recently on “The Dan Patrick Show” that James would get on teammates if they didn’t shoot open shots.

“What would make him (James) give you the look?” asked Dan Patrick. “Lack of confidence,” Frye responded. “So, like, if he passed you the ball, and you don’t shoot it because you missed two, he’ll look at you like you’re crazy. Then he goes, ‘You don’t think I know what I’m doing? Shoot the ball.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Dang. You are LeBron so I probably should shoot it next time.’ It’s all encouraging. It’s all good. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve had.”

James is one of the greatest passers in the history of basketball. Last season, he led the NBA in assists while playing for a Los Angeles Lakers team that employed a fast-breaking style, despite being 35 years of age.

But the truth is that no player can put up high assist numbers if he’s surrounded by teammates who are either unable or unwilling to take and hit open shots.

Over the years, the Akron, Ohio native has evolved into a good leader and has learned how to balance encouragement with accountability.

Just weeks ago, during a playoff game against the Phoenix Suns, he was seen on camera yelling at teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for not shooting the ball when he had an open look.

Caldwell-Pope later made it clear that he took it well and welcomed being held accountable by James.