Cavs add new name to injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Jazz
- Updated: December 5, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers might be shorthanded in their match against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler are reportedly questionable to play. Dean Wade will be out for the matchup.
Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler are questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Utah Jazz.
Dean Wade is out.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 5, 2021
Osman has been sidelined since late November because of a sore back. This would be the fourth straight game that Osman has missed.
Losing him would certainly be a blow for the Cavs because he has been solid off the bench this year. He is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 3-pointers per game in 17 games this season.
As for Windler, he has struggled to stay on the court since entering the league in 2019. He even had to miss what was supposed to be his rookie campaign in the 2019-20 season due to a leg injury. The 6-foot-6 wing might sit out the Jazz match because of a lower back strain.
This season, he has played in 17 games. However, he has not produced that much as he is just posting 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
The Cavs will look to claim their fifth straight win. A victory would give them a 14-10 standing.
It will be a tall task though, as Cleveland will be facing a strong Western Conference contender. Utah is currently third in its conference with a 15-7 record. The Jazz are also on a win streak of their own as they have won three games in a row.
After their contest on Sunday, the Cavs will then go on the road to battle the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on their home court.
