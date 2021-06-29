Report: Sources near Collin Sexton believe he’s part of Cavs’ long-term plans despite trade rumors

According to a recent report, sources close to Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Collin Sexton believe that he is part of the team’s long-term plans.

“Recent rumblings point to Sexton’s name being involved in trade discussions — even though sources close to Sexton have the impression that the polarizing 22-year-old shooting guard is part of the long-term plans,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

With Sexton eligible for a contract extension this summer, the Cavaliers are going to have to make some big financial decisions before they grant him that raise. Sexton and teammate Darius Garland have been arguably the two biggest building blocks throughout the rebuild, but there has been a fair amount of speculation about Sexton’s future in Cleveland.

The fact that sources close to Sexton feel that he will stay with the team for a long time is exactly what many fans want to hear.

Sexton is coming off the best season of his young career. In 60 games, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

A previous report noted that the Cavaliers would like to return to the playoffs by either the 2021-22 season or the 2022-23 season in order to be satisfied with the timeline of their rebuild.

While the team could certainly use some key additions this offseason to make that happen, the most important step might be keeping the young duo of Sexton and Garland intact.