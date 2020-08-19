Anthony Edwards on Playing for Cavs Next Season: ‘I Would Love to Play With Cleveland’

Top prospect Anthony Edwards expressed his desire to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a recent interview.

🗣️ “Nobody is better than me in the draft” @theantman05 says he should be the top pick in the NBA draft ahead of tomorrow’s lottery. The top prospect breaks down the teams looking at him and the players in his class on “Take It There” with @TaylorRooks https://t.co/s1LBNfUX5K pic.twitter.com/l2iZ5mQXbH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2020

“Cleveland got a dude I’m real cool with, Collin Sexton,” Edwards said. “He’s from Atlanta. Yeah, I would love to play with Cleveland.”

The University of Georgia product is one of the top-rated prospects in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.

With the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on Thursday, it’s possible that the Cavs could find themselves in position to select Edwards.

Cleveland finished the 2019-20 season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 19-46. The team has a solid young core in Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., but it definitely could use Edwards to bolster it offense.

In his lone season at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Pairing him with his good friend in Sexton would be quite the backcourt for the Cavs.