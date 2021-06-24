- Report: Insiders believe Cavs will trade Jarrett Allen if they land Evan Mobley in draft
- Report: Cavs ‘more likely’ to trade Collin Sexton if they draft Jalen Suggs with No. 3 overall pick
- Report: Cavs expected to be ‘very aggressive’ in looking for potential trades with No. 3 overall pick
- Report: Kevin Love commits to joining Team USA’s roster for Tokyo Olympics
- Cavs coach says Darius Garland’s vision is up there with likes of Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and Mike Conley
- LeBron James’ passionate reaction to Cavs 2016 championship anniversary
- Report: Cavs conducting pre-draft workouts with numerous players projected as late picks or free agents
- Cavs news: Isaac Okoro named to All-Rookie Second Team
- Taurean Prince expresses shock over Kevin Durant’s All-NBA snub after dominant playoff performance
- Richard Jefferson highlights how LeBron James doesn’t get same media love as Kawhi Leonard
Report: Insiders believe Cavs will trade Jarrett Allen if they land Evan Mobley in draft
- Updated: June 24, 2021
Two Cleveland Cavaliers insiders believe that a sign-and-trade deal involving Jarrett Allen could happen if the team ends up landing center Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft.
“I had this discussion with Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com’s superb basketball writer,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com in regards to Allen’s future if the team drafts Mobley. “He quickly said, ‘Sign-and-trade.'”
Allen is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cavaliers will have the opportunity to match any offer he receives on the open market. With that luxury comes a handful of options, like being able to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal.
“Sign-and-trade? Sure,” Pluto continued when asked for his personal opinion on the Allen situation. “Makes sense.”
If the Cavaliers draft Mobley, they would presumably not want to stunt his growth by having Allen eat minutes at the center position.
Mobley is one of the best prospects in the upcoming draft. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field during his lone college campaign. He didn’t pull up from 3-point range very often, but when he did, he shot the ball at a a 30.0 percent clip.
With such a premium on shooting in today’s NBA, that could be a major weapon for Mobley to add to his arsenal.
The Cavaliers have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login