Report: Insiders believe Cavs will trade Jarrett Allen if they land Evan Mobley in draft

Two Cleveland Cavaliers insiders believe that a sign-and-trade deal involving Jarrett Allen could happen if the team ends up landing center Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I had this discussion with Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com’s superb basketball writer,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com in regards to Allen’s future if the team drafts Mobley. “He quickly said, ‘Sign-and-trade.'”

Allen is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cavaliers will have the opportunity to match any offer he receives on the open market. With that luxury comes a handful of options, like being able to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal.

“Sign-and-trade? Sure,” Pluto continued when asked for his personal opinion on the Allen situation. “Makes sense.”

If the Cavaliers draft Mobley, they would presumably not want to stunt his growth by having Allen eat minutes at the center position.

Mobley is one of the best prospects in the upcoming draft. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field during his lone college campaign. He didn’t pull up from 3-point range very often, but when he did, he shot the ball at a a 30.0 percent clip.

With such a premium on shooting in today’s NBA, that could be a major weapon for Mobley to add to his arsenal.

The Cavaliers have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.