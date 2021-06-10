Richard Jefferson exclaims LeBron James was better on Cavs than he was on Heat

On Wednesday, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would change his jersey from No. 23 to No. 6.

In the aftermath of the news, the basketball world erupted into debate about which version of James was better between his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Former Cavs veteran Richard Jefferson tuned into the debate by exclaiming James was better in Cleveland.

Cleveland Bron > Miami Bron … all this 23 vs 6 talk lol — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) June 10, 2021

James, 36, wore No. 6 with the Heat from 2010 to 2014.

During that span, the superstar went to the NBA Finals four consecutive times and collected two championships. He earned two NBA MVP trophies and Finals MVP honors as well.

As a member of the Heat, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 boards and 6.7 assists per game.

James participated in two stints with the Cavaliers. The first one took place from 2003 to 2010 and the second one occurred from 2014 to 2018.

In 11 combined seasons in Cleveland, James gathered 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Although James won more championships in Miami, he won one of the most iconic titles in league history with the Cavaliers in 2016.

The four-time MVP willed the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals to bring home the franchise’s first title.