- Larry Nance Jr. reacts to Donovan Mitchell going berserk in Game 1 against Clippers
- Report: Opposing general managers believe Kevin Love and Cavs will reach buyout agreement
- Report: Cavs would be willing to trade top 2021 draft pick depending on lottery results
- Report: Cavs contemplating making changes, looking to add veteran talent
- Report: Cavs mentioned as ‘possible destination’ for Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum
- Report: Several NBA people prefer Darius Garland over Collin Sexton
- Charles Barkley says LeBron James left Cavs in 2010 because he felt pressure from media to win NBA title
- Larry Nance Jr. reacts in excitement to Damian Lillard’s cryptic post about staying ‘dedicated’
- Channing Frye says LeBron James should retire after his performance in Lakers-Suns series
- Report: LeBron James didn’t like legacy questioned when Cavs nearly lost 1st-round series vs. Pacers
Larry Nance Jr. reacts to Donovan Mitchell going berserk in Game 1 against Clippers
- Updated: June 9, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have missed the playoffs again this year, but Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. has clearly been watching the games.
The 28-year-old was one of the many viewers who enjoyed Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s explosive performance in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yuck 🤢 that’s a baaaaaaad man 🔥 https://t.co/UhtGOl6h4x
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 9, 2021
The Jazz defeated the Clippers in their series opener thanks to Mitchell’s heroics. The two-time All-Star had a rough first half, where the Jazz were outscored by 13 points.
However, Mitchell came alive after the break and rallied Utah with 32 second-half points. Every point proved to be crucial, as the Jazz won by just three points following a miraculous Rudy Gobert block of a potential game-tying shot from Marcus Morris Sr.
In his clear support of Mitchell, Nance seems to be over what happened in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
In that event, Nance and Mitchell faced off in the final round. Nance declared that he was robbed after Mitchell was awarded 48 points in his second dunk even though he needed two attempts to complete his dunk. Nance went on to lose by two points in the contest.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login