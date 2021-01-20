Report: Kyrie Irving to officially start and play in Nets matchup vs. Cavs

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will make his return to the lineup tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving had missed the Nets’ previous seven games as he took a “pause” from basketball to deal with some family issues.

Kyrie's playing and starting for Nets. It's official. https://t.co/j4OIm594Je — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) January 20, 2021

The Cavs and Nets were just a part of the four-team blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Brooklyn.

Cleveland received center Jarrett Allen in the deal.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists per game this season.

He will get his first taste of playing with both Harden and Kevin Durant against the Cavs.

Cleveland is 6-7 this season and will take on Brooklyn tonight and on Friday.

The Cavs and Nets tip off at 7 p.m. EST.