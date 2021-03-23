Report: Cavs could replace general manager Koby Altman with Knicks executive

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly could replace general manager Koby Altman, and they may look to the New York Knicks front office to do so.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Knicks executive Brock Aller could be a candidate to replace Altman if the Cavs decide to go in another direction.

“If the Cleveland Cavaliers move on from general manager Koby Altman this offseason, expect Knicks vice president of strategy Brock Aller to be front and center of their plans,” Goodwill wrote. “Aller and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert have a longstanding relationship, and the Gilbert family could be aiming to bring him home.”

The Cavs have struggled this season after having the worst record in the Eastern Conference during the 2019-20 campaign.

Cleveland is currently just 16-27 this season and another bad finish could put Altman on the hot seat.

Altman has assembled a solid young core with Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen, but the Cavs have not been able to translate it into wins.

While the Cavs were expected to rebuild after LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, Gilbert could choose a new face to lead the team through this rough patch.