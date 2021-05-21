Nick Young says what Steph Curry is doing with Warriors this year is what LeBron did for most of time with Cavs

Former NBA guard Nick Young compared Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 2020-21 season to LeBron James’ time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young believes what Curry has done this season to carry the Warriors compares to the teams that James took to the postseason and a few NBA Finals in Cleveland.

What Steph doing this yr with this team Bron did from 03-09 and to me one of his best yr 2017 last yr with the Cav … — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 21, 2021

There is no doubt that James put those teams on his back, but Curry has tried to do his best impression this year in Golden State.

The Warriors haven’t had the same success as James’ teams, and Golden State actually lost the first Western Conference play-in game to James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Still, Curry led the NBA in scoring this season and took a below average roster to the No. 8 seed in the West.

If the Warriors knock off the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday’s play-in game for the No. 8 seed, it would further Curry’s case for the league’s MVP award.

Young’s comparison certainly makes sense, but Curry will need to win more than just a play-in game to put himself in the same conversation as James.