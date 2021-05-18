- Brandon Marshall thanks Kevin Love for kick-starting conversations about mental health
Brandon Marshall thanks Kevin Love for kick-starting conversations about mental health
- Updated: May 18, 2021
Though Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love didn’t have a remarkably successful year on the court this season, he continues to make major strides off of it.
As fans know, Love has been leading the charge when it comes to professional athletes opening up about their challenges with mental health. Love has been praised by many of his colleagues for his bravery on that front.
He has also gained recognition in other sports as well. Most recently, former star NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall spoke up about Love’s positive impact.
Marshall was known as a dominant force during his time in the NFL. It wasn’t until after he stepped away from the field that he opened up about his struggle with borderline personality disorder.
Surely, it has been great for Marshall to see other professional athletes work hard to break the stigma around mental illness.
With the Cavs’ regular season over, Love will surely spend a portion of his offseason continuing to speak out about mental health and helping those in need.
This past season, Love averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 25 games.
