Cavs receive zero votes for ‘Which team has the most promising young core?’
- Updated: December 18, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a rebuild, but they might still be a ways away from improving.
According to a survey of the NBA’s general managers, the Cavs did not receive a vote for having the most “promising young core” in the league.
The New Orleans Pelicans led the way with 41 percent of the vote. They were followed by the Memphis Grizzlies (22 percent), Atlanta Hawks (11 percent), Boston Celtics (11 percent), Denver Nuggets (11 percent) and Dallas Mavericks (four percent).
The Cavs’ young core is led by Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Isaac Okoro.
While Okoro was taken with the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, the Cavs had the other three youngsters last year but finished with a 19-46 record.
The difference between the Cavs and most of the teams on the list is that the Cavs lack a bonafide star in their young core.
The Pelicans have Zion Williamson; the Grizzlies have Ja Morant; the Hawks have Trae Young; the Celtics have Jayson Tatum; the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray; and the Mavericks have Luka Doncic.
While one of the Cavs’ young players could turn into a star, it hasn’t happened yet.
Cleveland will try to prove the league’s general managers wrong this season.
