Report: Opposing NBA stars believe Collin Sexton would be better suited coming off bench
- Updated: May 3, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton has thrived as a starter over the last couple of years.
However, opposing stars believe the University of Alabama product would be better suited in a bench role.
They need to put the ball in Garland’s hands, find a traditional shooting guard with size and bring Sexton off bench in a Lou Williams role. Every opposing star I’ve talked to agrees. https://t.co/eGedMQn2mL
— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 2, 2021
Sexton, 22, has been a full-time starter for the last two years.
The three-year pro is having his best career campaign this season. He’s putting up a career-high 24.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
Yet, it hasn’t been enough to propel the Cavs to playoff contention. The team holds an abysmal 21-43 record this year.
Furthermore, teammates on the Cavs are reportedly frustrated with Sexton’s ball-hogging tendencies. The guard hasn’t been the most loved player during his tenure in Cleveland.
The Cavs take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
