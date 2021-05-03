 Report: Opposing NBA stars believe Collin Sexton would be better suited coming off bench | Cavaliers Nation
Collin Sexton Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton has thrived as a starter over the last couple of years.

However, opposing stars believe the University of Alabama product would be better suited in a bench role.

Sexton, 22, has been a full-time starter for the last two years.

The three-year pro is having his best career campaign this season. He’s putting up a career-high 24.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Yet, it hasn’t been enough to propel the Cavs to playoff contention. The team holds an abysmal 21-43 record this year.

Furthermore, teammates on the Cavs are reportedly frustrated with Sexton’s ball-hogging tendencies. The guard hasn’t been the most loved player during his tenure in Cleveland.

The Cavs take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

