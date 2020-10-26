Report: Cavs to hold pre-draft workouts for Obi Toppin, other top prospects this week

With the 2020 NBA Draft just a few weeks away, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still looking to identify which prospect they want to select with their No. 5 overall pick.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, part of that process will include working out Obi Toppin this week.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to New Jersey this week for a private, in-person workout with rising NBA Draft prospect Obi Toppin, sources tell cleveland.com,” Fedor wrote. “Per NBA rules, the Cavs — and other NBA teams — are allowed 10 in-person workouts that can consist of no more than four personnel during this altered pre-draft process. Sources say the Cavs contingent will be general manager Koby Altman, assistant GM Mike Gansey and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavs are also planning to dine with Toppin as part of their visit, allowing them to get to know him better on a personal level.”

So far, the Cavs like what they’ve seen out of the young talent.

“He’s a great kid. Came across really well,” a source said.

Toppin was a star at University of Dayton, averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season. He shot 63.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc last year.

Though Toppin is not considered a defensive anchor, that fact reportedly wouldn’t deter the Cavs from selecting him.

“It’s certainly not a strength, but is he a liability on that end? I won’t go that far,” a source said.

However, Toppin is not the only prospect the Cavs are reportedly interested in. Fedor reported that the team is expected to meet with several other prospects this week as well.

“The Cavs have met virtually with countless prospects, ranging all over the board,” Fedor wrote. “The front office has provided coaches with a specific film-breakdown list in anticipation of Nov. 18. Sources say those names have included Toppin, Auburn swingman Isaac Okoro, USC’s Onyeka Okongwu, Memphis’ James Wiseman and Israeli point-forward Deni Avdija. “Still, this is the biggest week week of draft preparation yet, as the Cavs will be making multiple stops around the country. Toppin isn’t the only player on this week’s workout schedule, sources say.”

While last season’s draft class was incredibly top heavy, this year’s class is considered to be far more deep. For that reason, the Cavs will likely have several fantastic prospects to choose from when they are finally put on the clock on Nov. 18.