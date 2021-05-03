Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova done for remainder of Cavs season

The signing of Anderson Varejao by the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 10-day contract has apparently marked the end of the 2020-21 seasons of both Larry Nance Jr. and Matthew Dellavedova

League source confirms the #Cavs were granted a hardship exemption and will sign Anderson Varejao to a 10-day contract Tuesday. Source says it will mean season has ended for injured Larry Nance Jr., Matthew Dellavedova to comply with hardship rules — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) May 3, 2021

Nance’s season has been one that’s been plagued by injury over the past few months, with his fractured thumb late last month helping put him on the sidelines until next year.

In the case of Dellavedova, the veteran has dealt with severe concussion symptoms for a good portion of this season, only taking the court for 13 games all season.

The 38-year-old Varejao, like Dellavedova, is a longtime fan favorite and is getting the opportunity to close out his NBA career with the team he began it with back in 2004.

The Cavaliers’ hopes of obtaining a playoff berth have collapsed in recent weeks, which is why the decision to sideline Nance and Dellavedova was made by Cavs management.