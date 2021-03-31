- Report: Matthew Dellavedova could make season debut for Cavs in Thursday’s game vs. 76ers
Report: Matthew Dellavedova could make season debut for Cavs in Thursday’s game vs. 76ers
- Updated: March 31, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova reportedly could make his season debut on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Matthew Dellavedova is "close" and Bickerstaff is hopeful and expecting a "Delly sighting" tomorrow against Philadelphia.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 31, 2021
The veteran guard has been sidelined for the entire season to this point after suffering a severe concussion in the preseason opener.
Cleveland is just 17-30 on the season and currently holds the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.
With Dellavedova on a contract year, it is possible he could return to Cleveland next year on yet another short-term deal.
For his career, Dellavedova currently averages 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.
