Report: Matthew Dellavedova could make season debut for Cavs in Thursday’s game vs. 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova reportedly could make his season debut on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The veteran guard has been sidelined for the entire season to this point after suffering a severe concussion in the preseason opener.

Cleveland is just 17-30 on the season and currently holds the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.

With Dellavedova on a contract year, it is possible he could return to Cleveland next year on yet another short-term deal.

For his career, Dellavedova currently averages 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.