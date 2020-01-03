Report: Cavs Sign Rookie Swingman Tyler Cook | Cavaliers Nation

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed rookie forward Tyler Cook to a standard deal.

Previously, the 22-year-old big man had been signed to a two-way contract with the Cavs. It seems they like what they have seen out of the youngster in a small sample size so far this season.

#Cavs make this official and announce they have converted Cook’s two-way contract into a standard NBA contract. https://t.co/BNbFTvczd3 — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 3, 2020

Cook has played in just six games thus far in his rookie campaign and is averaging 2.0 points in 2.8 minutes per game.

The change in contract is a great sign for the undrafted rookie. It clearly shows that the team has strong confidence in his development going forward.

As the 2019-20 season progresses, it is possible that he will get more meaningful minutes from here on out.

