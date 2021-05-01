Report: Cavs expected to apply for hardship exception to allow Anderson Varejao to finish career in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers will apply for a hardship exception in an effort to sign veteran Anderson Varejao and allow him to close out his career with the team.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com pointed out that because the Cavaliers roster currently has no openings, the hardship exception is being pursued to bring back Varejao.

“In hopes of bringing back beloved Anderson Varejao on a celebratory contract, the Cleveland Cavaliers are soon going to apply for a hardship exception, league sources tell cleveland.com,” wrote Fedor.

A chief reason why the NBA seems likely to allow the exception is because of the multiple injuries of players on the Cavs’ roster.

“According to NBA rules, teams can apply for the hardship exception if they have four players who have missed at least three games due to illness or injury and will continue to be out at least two weeks,” Fedor wrote. “Unlike past seasons, one of those players can be a two-way.”

If the exception is approved, Varejao can only be signed to a 10-day contract, which would allow him to officially close out his career with the team he played the bulk of his career with beginning in 2004.

During Varejao’s career with the Cavaliers, he became a fan favorite, an era that ended in February 2016, when the Cavaliers traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers. After the Trail Blazers immediately released him, he was signed by the Golden State Warriors.

Varejao last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season, but would no doubt relish the opportunity to officially close out his career with the Cavs.