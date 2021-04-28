Kevin Love claims embarrassing inbounds pass ‘wasn’t malicious’ towards Cavs teammates

On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love embarrassed himself by throwing a mini tantrum during the team’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.

While Love’s gesture was seen as an attack on the team, he recently clarified that his fit had nothing to do with the Cavs.

“The intent there wasn’t malicious,” Love told Mark Medina of USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. “It wasn’t against the team.”

Love, 32, has been seen in a bad light since the incident took place on Monday.

The team’s highest paid player put up 11 points, seven boards and four assists in the Cavs’ 112-96 loss to the Raptors. The loss sent the Cavs further away from play-in tournament territory.

While the Cavs handled the matter internally with Love, they will need to find a more accommodating solution to take care of the disgruntled pro. He’s had numerous outbursts with the Cavs since they started their rebuild a few years ago.

On the season, Love is collecting 11.7 points, 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He’s putting up some of the lowest numbers of his career.

The Cavs hold a 21-40 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.