Kevin Love predicts a LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving NBA Finals matchup ‘would be one for the ages’
- Updated: April 19, 2021
LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving teamed up to win the 2016 NBA title while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Now, Love is the only player of the trio that remains in Cleveland, as Irving is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets and James is on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Both the Lakers and Nets are considered to be NBA Finals contenders this year, and Love weighed in on what a matchup between the two former teammates would look like.
'It'd be one for the ages': Kevin Love on potential Kyrie vs. LeBron. pic.twitter.com/5A6NhqpT3X
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 19, 2021
“It would definitely be interesting to see,” Love said. “But I’ll tell you what: Get your popcorn ready, because that would be one for the ages there.
“If everybody is healthy on both sides, that would be a really amazing Finals with some guys that are first-ballot Hall of Famers.”
While Love would enjoy watching it, he did say it would be “odd” to see his former teammates compete against each other.
“I think we’d all enjoy seeing that in a big way because it would just be beautiful basketball,” Love said.
While the Cavs are unlikely to make the playoffs, Love has come back from injury to average 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 13 games this season.
It will be interesting to see what his future is with Cleveland as the Cavs continue their rebuild.
