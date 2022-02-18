Isaac Okoro shows massive love to Cleveland ahead of All-Star Weekend

Cleveland Cavaliers second-year wing Isaac Okoro recently showed some major love to the city of Cleveland ahead of All-Star Weekend.

Okoro explained that there is plenty to do in Cleveland, calling it a “beautiful city.”

“Right now you can see it’s snowing outside but Cleveland’s still a beautiful city, there’s still a lot of things to do,” Okoro said.

The Cavaliers selected Okoro with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he’s made a solid impact on the team over the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old further explained what he loves about the city.

“It’s just a hardworking city,” Okoro said. “People come here and they strive to be great and they demand greatness out of you. Cleveland’s just one of those cities to explore and be at.”

The Auburn University product is certainly endearing himself to the home fans with his appreciation for the city, and the Cavaliers surely want him to be a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come.

This season, Okoro has appeared in 43 games for the Cavaliers, making 37 starts. He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.

He’s also a fairly impressive defender, as Okoro has accumulated 1.4 defensive win shares and a 0.9 defensive box plus-minus so far this season.

Okoro is a solid fit alongside Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and the fact that he enjoys the city that he plays in is a huge plus for his long-term future with the franchise.

The Cavs enter the All-Star break with a 35-23 record and are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.