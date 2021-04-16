- Jarrett Allen gushes over Stephen Curry after he dominates Cavs in Warriors win
- Updated: April 16, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen had some high praise for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after their matchup on Thursday night.
Curry had 33 points, four rebounds and five assists in the Warriors’ 119-101 win over the Cavs.
“It’s amazing the way he can play. He has literally anything from half court to baseline he can score,” Allen said after the loss. “Obviously, he’s an amazing 3-point shooter and our schemes are trying to take away his 3s, but at the same time, he can finish around the rim amazing, he can break down defenses just as good and finish at the rim. So it’s really tough to play all five levels of the defensive scheme.”
A three-time NBA champion, Curry is one of the league’s best players and arguably the greatest shooter of all time.
The Cavs had their hands full with Curry, and it led to them losing their 35th game this season.
Allen, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, could try to play with Curry on the Warriors next season, but the Cavs would be able to match any offer sheet he signs.
Allen is averaging 13.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.
