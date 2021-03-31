J.J. Redick trashes former Cavs GM David Griffin: ‘He did not honor his word’

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Redick criticized former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager and current New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin.

He revealed a number of issues he had with the Pelicans front office and detailed Griffin’s dishonest approach to their relationship.

Redick: "Obviously, he did not honor his word." – Says his understanding once after he wasn't traded at aggregate deadline was that he was going to get a buyout or traded to a team in the Northeast — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2021

Griffin was with the Cavaliers from 2010 to 2017. He was named the general manager in 2014 and served in that role until he and owner Dan Gilbert failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

He joined the Pelicans as the executive vice president of basketball operations in 2019.

@talter asks "Why should any player trust this organization" Redick: "I don't think you're going to get honesty from that front office, objectively speaking. That's not an opinion, I just don't think you're gonna get that. I don't think what happened with me is necessarily… — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2021

Redick, 36, was traded to Dallas last Thursday. This is his sixth team since joining the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

… But in terms of this front office, yeah, it's not something where I would expect certainly the agents who worked on this with me to ever trust that front office again." — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2021

Redick will get a chance to play his former team towards the end of the regular season when the Mavericks host the Pelicans on May 12.

As for Griffin, he surely was just doing what he thought was best for his organization. However, it’s clear that at least one of his former players has major issues with how he conducts business.