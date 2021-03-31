Cavs news: Kevin Love participates in practice on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has been out for the last several games with an injury, but there is some hopeful news on his status.

He was able to participate in practice on Wednesday.

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Kevin Love: "He participated in practice today. He’ll get evaluated by the medical group and we’ll see the response tomorrow and we’ll go from there." — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 31, 2021

The University of California, Los Angeles product has been out with a calf injury. He has only played in four contests so far this season.

Love has been somewhat injury prone throughout his career, but it has especially been true in recent seasons. He has failed to play anything close to a full NBA campaign for the last several years.

Perhaps, as a result, no one was interested in him prior to the trade deadline, as the Cavs were apparently looking to move him.

It seems that Love’s age (32) and large contract are also factors in the lack of interest in him on the trade market.

Still, when healthy, there’s no denying that he’s not only an impact player, but his championship experience should be an asset for a very young Cavs team that’s looking to return to the playoffs.