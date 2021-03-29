Andre Drummond sends classy message to Cavs during first press conference with Lakers

After signing to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, Andre Drummond is exiting from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers by offering classy remarks about his fellow teammates, coaches and organization.

Drummond says he has "nothing but the utmost respect for Cleveland," says he loved his teammates and coaches, no "anger or malice" toward the organization. He's excited to be in LA. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 29, 2021

Drummond’s time as a member of the Cavaliers lasted a little more than a year, with his departure essentially a given because of his pending free agency at the end of this season.

With that deadline getting closer last month, the Cavaliers made the controversial decision to no longer play Drummond while they sought to trade him. When no deal materialized, they ended up buying out his remaining contract.

The 27-year-old Drummond gives the Lakers a veteran player who’s capable of delivering a double-double in each game as they battle for playoff position.

Drummond is now part of a crowded contingent at center for the Lakers, who are hoping to get both Anthony Davis and LeBron James back from injury soon.

The Lakers are trying to capture their second straight NBA title. That’s something that Drummond has never achieved during the course of his career and something that figures to drive him in the months ahead.