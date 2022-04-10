- Report: Cavs announce starting lineup for crucial matchup vs. undermanned Bucks
- Updated: April 10, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
The Cavs’ starting lineup for the crucial game features Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley.
#Cavs starters tonight v. MIL:
Garland
Okoro
LeVert
Markkanen
Mobley
(Bucks starters: Holiday, Carter, Thanasis, Mamukelashvili, Nwora)
— Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) April 10, 2022
A win by Cleveland coupled with a Brooklyn Nets loss would secure the Cavs the No. 7 seed and home-court advantage in the play-in tournament.
However, if the Cavs lose, they risk falling to No. 9 or No. 10 in the East, which would leave them at a major disadvantage entering the play-in.
Fortunately for the Cavs, Milwaukee will be undermanned on Sunday, as it will not be playing some of its usual starters, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
