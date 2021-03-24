Report: Houston Rockets interested in trading for Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman

The Houston Rockets reportedly are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Taurean Prince and Cedi Osman ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have also been linked to Osman.

“Small forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince have also been made available, and Osman is generating some interest,” FortyEightMinutes’ Sam Amico wrote. “Right now, though, there is no deal that the Cavs like. The Rockets are believed to have an interest in both players, with the Denver Nuggets linked to Osman.”

Prince is under contract for the 2021-22 season at $13 million, while Osman has three more seasons remaining on his deal.

The Cavs are looking to stockpile assets as they continue their rebuild, but it is hard to see them getting much for either Prince or Osman.

The Cavs are still trying to figure out how to maximize their young core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Osman will likely be the easier player to trade since he is just 25 years old and has a reasonable salary for the next three years, but he has struggled shooting the ball this season.

Cleveland could move on from Osman now to clear its books, but it is possible that the Cavs hold onto Osman and hope that he bounces back next season.