Report: Kevin Love Playing With Cavs Was 'Driving Him Crazy' Certain Days | Cavaliers Nation

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, it’s still somewhat unclear whether or not Kevin Love’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers will soon come to an end.

That being said, there have been many signs throughout the 2019-20 season pointing to the fact Love wants out of Cleveland.

In fact, a recent report from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com indicates that at times this season, playing with the Cavs has gotten on Love’s last nerve.

“Weeks ago, as Love’s frustration started boiling over, it was obvious he wanted out,” Fedor wrote. “Sources close to Love said playing with the Cavs was ‘driving him crazy’ certain days.”

There have been a number of instances where his frustration has been quite visible.

Whether it was the January outburst during a team shootaround or visible expressions of anger during games, the former All-Star has certainly let his emotions get the better of him at times this season.

With all that in mind, it’s hard not to consider what happens for Love and the Cavs if a trade does not materialize prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Recently, Love has seemed to be a bit more positive. Perhaps that is a good sign of things to come.

However, as the Cavs continue to struggle deep into the season, it will be interesting to see if Love lets his emotions take over again.