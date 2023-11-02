Cavs Rumors

Report: Donovan Mitchell among several star players being linked to Philadelphia 76ers

Following their trade of star guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers are in need of some help for reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

One has to imagine that Sixers executive Daryl Morey will turn over every stone to try to get Embiid the help he needs, and according to a recent report, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Michell is among the players Philadelphia will monitor.

“Some potential targets to keep an eye on for Philadelphia include Zach LaVine, who can spread the floor and O.G. Anunoby, who is loved by coach Nick Nurse, which I think is important,” said NBA insider Michael Scotto. “He offers two-way versatility on both sides of the ball, and the 76ers will have the necessary cap space to re-sign him this summer. Other names Philadelphia will monitor include Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and [Detroit] Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, I’m told.”

The Sixers acquired considerable draft capital from the Clippers in the Harden trade, opening the door for Philadelphia to use those assets in another deal.

This certainly isn’t the first time Mitchell has been linked to a team outside of Cleveland, with the New York Knicks often rumored as a potential landing spot for him. However, the four-time All-Star is under contract through at least the 2024-25 season, and there have been no indications that Cleveland is looking to trade him.

The Sixers may feel some pressure to keep Embiid happy and show him that Philadelphia is a viable place to win a championship. While the two-time scoring champion has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA since being drafted by the Sixers, he has yet to experience a deep playoff run with the organization. Second-round exits have become a common trend for Philadelphia.

Cavs fans may be growing exhausted with rumors about Mitchell, especially since the 27-year-old is having a stellar season so far. Over four appearances, Mitchell has averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs are 2-3 this season, and the 76ers are 2-1. Both squads could end up being factors in the Eastern Conference this season, but they’re going to have to compete with major threats like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s future may end up being an unavoidable storyline as the campaign continues, especially if the 76ers decide that he’s the guy they want to put alongside Embiid.

