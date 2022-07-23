Video: Cavs youngster Evan Mobley puts in work against Kevin Durant and others

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Evan Mobley apparently got some work in against Kevin Durant and other players on Friday.

Mobley was tasked with guarding Durant at times, which was certainly a great chance for the youngster to develop as a defender ahead of the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

KD, Spencer Dinwiddie, Evan Mobley, and Mike James putting in offseason work 🔥 📍 Coach Olin Simplis "The Guard Whisperer's" Friday Run pic.twitter.com/3CnR9rM2DM — NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2022

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, had an extremely impressive rookie season for the Cavs. He averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs appear to have a future All-Star talent in Mobley. He was an outstanding defender in his rookie season, and he’ll likely get even better in that department as his career continues.

The addition of Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft was a major reason why Cleveland made a push for a playoff spot last season. The Cavs ultimately fell short after losing back-to-back games in the league’s play-in tournament, but it was still a successful season for the young squad.

Playing against or alongside Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie and others in the offseason should help Mobley work on new things that he may be able to bring to the table in the 2022-23 season.

With Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen leading the way, the Cavs have a chance to get back to the playoffs this coming season for the first time since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers.