Report: Cavs playing ‘hardball’ in Andre Drummond trade talks, expect pick or young player

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to give up two-time All-Star Andre Drummond for nothing if they can help it.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs are playing “hardball” with teams in discussions for Drummond.

“The Cavs have told teams that have called that they are not giving him away,” Windhorst said. “They said that they have had legitimate offers for him and they are holding out getting a draft pick or another young player for him, most likely a second-round pick. Now, a year ago, the Cavs picked him up for a second-round pick. I think that’s what they’re trying to trade him for. The reality is they’re going to hold out hope all the way until 3:00 in the afternoon on March 25. If they don’t find a deal for Drummond, then he would likely be bought out. The Cavs are playing hardball in talks right now.”

Drummond, 27, got traded to the Cavaliers midway through the 2019-20 campaign.

The Cavs acquired the big man from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and 2023 second-round pick in February 2019.

Although Drummond picked up his player option for this season, he grew unsure about his future with the franchise after the team traded for center Jarrett Allen earlier this season.

Furthermore, the Cavs are nowhere near championship contention. As a result, the disgruntled veteran would like to be in a different situation.

On the season, Drummond is collecting a solid 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. However, people around the league are dubious the Cavs can find a taker for a Drummond due to his large contract.